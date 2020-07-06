Thai Prime Minister stresses strict international traveler screening from ‘travel bubble’

The Prime Minister has expressed his concerns about the future resumption of international travel under the Travel Bubble scheme, stressing Thailand must implement a vigorous arrivals screening.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, discussed the proposed Travel Bubble scheme, saying that Thailand must be prepared to allow the resumption of international travel, with the other countries involved carefully considered, and adding that a mutual agreement must be reached, to ensure compliance with public health measures.







The Travel Bubble is a proposed limited resumption of international travel to and from countries where a bilateral agreement is made.

The Prime Minister said the government is concerned about the prospects of international aviation and the country’s external revenue.

During this 4-day weekend, the Ministry of Finance is expecting up to 10 billion baht in cashflow from domestic economic activities. The Prime Minister said Thai people are now making more domestic trips, with many hotels now sold out, thanks to further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

He said however that all businesses must remain strict with their precautionary measures in order to minimize the persistent risk of a new viral outbreak. (NNT)











