Thai vacationers visit zoos during long weekend

During the Buddhist Lent festival’s long weekend, a large number of people have traveled to other provinces. For those who like animals, a zoo is an interesting option. The Zoological Park Organization has been offering a 50-percent discount on zoo tickets.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

In Yala, a large number of people traveled by train to other provinces this morning, especially on the Yala-Sungai Kolok and Yala-Nakhon Si Thammarat local trains. Everyone was strictly adhering to measures for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask and a face shield, measuring their body temperature, washing hands with alcohol gel, scanning the Thai Chana QR code and keeping a distance from one another. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has limited ticket sales to 50 percent of all seats and prohibited food sales on the trains. Officials who take care of people at the train station and on the train, are on board throughout the trip to build confidence among passengers.

The Zoological Park Organization has been offering a 50-percent discount on tickets at six zoos to allow people nationwide to relax during the COVID-19 situation. The six zoos are Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chiang Mai Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Songkhla Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo and Khon Kaen Zoo. Visitors are able to visit the zoos under the new normal conditions, as part of a promotion that will continue from today until the COVID-19 outbreak situation returns to normal. Each zoo limits the number of tourists to no more than 2,000 per day and has a channel to sell tickets online via the E-Ticket system to facilitate the arrangements of tourists. Preventative measures have been determined in strict accordance with disease control measures. Those interested can book tickets in advance through the zoos’ application on www.eventpop.me





The Khon Kaen Zoo has been well received by tourists. Although the number of tourists from Monday to Friday is reduced due to the beginning of the new semester, it is expected that there will be a large number of tourists over the long weekend. However, everyone must follow the COVID-19 preventative measures starting from the entrance where every vehicle will be sprayed with disinfectant. All tourists must wear a face mask, have their body temperature measured and keep a distance from one another. The number of trams’ seats will be reduced from 30 to 15 and they will be cleaned after every service.

Mr. Chaithawat Niemsiri, Governor of Kalasin, took officials to visit Suan Suphan Date Palm Garden of Mr. Suphan and Mrs. Suphi Anumart. It is an agricultural tourist attraction where tourists can visit and buy the products. This garden has a variety of plants which generate income throughout the year, while the date palms yield only once a year. It will later be developed into a learning source and a homestay applying the sufficiency economy philosophy. (NNT)

Loading…

















