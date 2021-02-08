Thai Prime Minister stresses comprehensive COVID-19 aid

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has assured the general public via his podcast of a comprehensive set of COVID-19 aid measures; he added that 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be arriving in the first lot.







Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, spoke of COVID-19 control measures to aid the general public saying that the government is now working to provide a comprehensive and inclusive set of aid measures for the general public.

He mentioned the Rao Chana payout campaign that provides financial help to independent workers, hawkers, farmers, and holders of the government’s welfare card.





The Cabinet had earlier approved a resolution to allow payments using the payout money at more participating shops, including Blue Flag stores, shops participating in the 50:50 co-pay campaign, village fund shops, community enterprises with permanent addresses, as well as vehicle and transportation service providers that can be inspected, non-corporate public transport providers, and public transport provider groups. The Cabinet has also approved a draft of a similar payout campaign for workers registered with Social Security according to Article 33.

In this episode of his podcast, the Prime Minister explained the controversial recall of some payments by the Elders Fund, saying that related agencies are now investigating the issue, while the recall process has been postponed.





On progress of the COVID-19 vaccination program, the Prime Minister said the first lot of vaccine is expected to arrive in the form of 50,000 doses, which will be administered to frontline health workers in at-risk areas first.

He said the government has ordered the Ministry of Public Health to make additional plans to ensure Thailand receives COVID-19 vaccines according to the deals made, as well as procure additional doses from other manufacturers, subject to the Food and Drugs Administration’s (FDA) approval.

The Prime Minister said the vaccine rollout will be performed according to the risk levels of each population group. He said the Ministry of Public Health must come up with a logistics plan to deliver the vaccine to remote areas, while private firms are allowed to procure and import the vaccine themselves, but such vaccines must be FDA approved. (NNT)











