National Vaccine Institute explains Thailand’s COVAX Facility absence

BANGKOK – With online posts circulating that Thailand is the only ASEAN country not receiving any vaccine through the COVAX Facility, the National Vaccine Institute has issued an explanation of the matter, saying that having direct deals with the manufacturers is a better option.







According to the National Vaccine Institute (NVI), Thailand would face an additional fee when purchasing vaccine from the COVAX Facility, which was set up to ensure vaccine availability in low to medium income countries.

With national income exceeding the criteria, Thailand can still purchase the vaccine through the COVAX Facility, with a 1.6 USD per dose surcharge for procurement without choosing a manufacturer, or 3.5 USD per dose surcharge if the country wishes to specify a manufacturer from the COVAX approved list.





According to the NVI, countries have two opportunities to make their vaccine decision with COVAX, which could result in delayed delivery, while the money put in for vaccine purchases will not be refunded should there be issues with the vaccine chosen. These purchasing costs and fees paid via COVAX still do not include logistical fees, storage costs, and taxes.

The NVI notes that the country will have more flexibility when making direct deals with vaccine manufacturers, with better negotiation power on pricing, a better assurance on the delivery timeframe, plus the option to negotiate conditions on the scope of responsibility of each party. (NNT)











