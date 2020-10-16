Thai Prime Minister says ‘I will not resign’, warns parents to tone down their children

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he would not resign as anti-government protesters were demanding.







After a special cabinet meeting, Gen Prayut who is also the defense minister said the cabinet endorsed the declaration of the state of emergency in Bangkok because of an unprecedentedly severe situation.

The state of emergency would be made as short as possible and was initially set for 30 days until Nov 13. If the situation improves, it can be revoked right away, he said.

The prime minister said he already gave guidelines on law enforcement in handling demonstrations and parents should take good care of their children because he did not want them to be prosecuted.

Gen Prayut said he knew who masterminded political rallies and a curfew was unnecessary for the time being.

Besides, he asked mass media to do reports that promoted national peace instead of reporting only political news which caused national disorder.

He asked reporters if he did anything wrong. (TNA)











