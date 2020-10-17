Free flu shots offered at Lanna Hospital

Lanna Hospital kicked off its annual flu-vaccination campaign in Chiang Mai this week, offering free flu shots to people over 50.







Deputy Gov. Saranyu Methongkam and Ladda Sae Li, chief of the Social Security Office, opened the campaign Oct. 15 with hospital Executive Director Dr. Dusit Srisakul.

Ladda said people enrolled in the Social Security system and over age 50 are entitled to free flu shots each year.

The “Healthy Thailand” campaign also offers free health checks and medical advice. The goal is to keep people from developing illnesses or chronic diseases and keep them productive members of society.

The free vaccinations are available through Dec. 31.











