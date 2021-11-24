Thai Prime Minister receives donated lot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from US

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over a ceremony to receive 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna and donated from the United States.

Michael Heath, charge d’affaires of the US embassy in Bangkok, ceremonially handed the 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Gen Prayut. It was the second lot of donated Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doses and a part of the total of 2.5 million doses that the US government promised to donate to Thailand.







The prime minister expressed gratitude towards the US government, US President Joe Biden and the charge d’affaires. He said the donation supported the Thai government’s efforts to speed up vaccination for people in Thailand to better cope with COVID-19 and reopen the country.



Meanwhile, Dr. Sunaiyana Kitkasetpaisan, general manager of ZP Therapeutics Zuellig Pharma Thailand Co, said the Food and Drug Administration registered the production bases of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 in the United States.







As a result, Zuellig could import 1.4 million doses of the vaccine from the US. They would be gradually delivered from late this month to early next month and the total doses of the Moderna vaccine that would be delivered to Thailand this year would be 1.9 million, she said. (TNA)































