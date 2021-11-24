Now is the best time to visit Khwae Noi National Park in Phitsanulok, central Thailand

During this time of year, it surely is the best period to visit Phitsanulok’s Khwae Noi National Park as its mountaintops have started to get colder, with an average temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Khwae Noi National Park officials have set a campsite for tourists to camp overnight under the stars and experience the stunning sea of mist over Khwae Noi Banrung Daen Dam. Meanwhile, down the hill, another attraction like Santakhian Waterfall is also at its best form with the perfect level of water.







If you wish to visit the national park, it is required for visitors to have a document proving they have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. Those unvaccinated will have to provide RT-PCR or ATK test results no longer than 72 hours before entry. Meanwhile, people who recovered from the viral disease have to complete 28 days of isolation with a medical document to prove the recovery.



Khwae Noi National Park is located 70 Kilometers away from Phitsanulok city. Its accommodation can be booked via QueQ application or via the Khwae Noi National Park Facebook page or call 055 906615 for more information. (NNT)

































