Thai Prime minister ready for 28th AELM and handover from APEC chair New Zealand

A government spokesman has indicated that the prime minister is ready to attend the 28th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and take part in the handover of APEC host responsibilities from New Zealand to Thailand.

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha will remotely attend meetings during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week or AELW, on November 11 and 12. On Thursday (11 Nov), Gen. Prayut will participate in talks between APEC economic leaders and representatives of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), known as the ABAC/Leaders Dialogue.







On Friday (12 Nov), the prime minister will deliver his speech at the APEC CEO Summit. On the same day, he will take part in the 28th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM). Toward the end of the day, Gen. Prayut will receive the handover of APEC host responsibilities from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand is hosting APEC 2021 under the theme of “Join, Work, Grow – Together.” The host has been presenting 3 main issues that comprise “Economic and Trade Policies that Strengthen Recovery,” “Increasing Inclusion and Sustainability for Recovery,” and “Pursuing Innovation and a Digitally-Enabled Recovery.”



Mr. Thanakorn said the prime minister will present the roles of Thailand in issues such as regional connectivity, trade and investment stimulation, and economic revamps. Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green economy model will be presented. The spokesman also urged Thais to play their part as joint hosts of APEC 2022. (NNT)



























