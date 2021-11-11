Thai Prime minister pledges support for youths’ foray into digital technology

The prime minister has inaugurated the National Science and Technology Fair 2021, asking all members of the public to continually make self-improvements to keep abreast of global changes and the ever-increasing use of digital technology.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the opening of this year’s National Science and Technology Fair or NST Fair 2021, at Impact exhibition and convention center in Nonthaburi. The opening ceremony was attended by the ambassadors of Denmark, France, Germany, Russia, Japan.







Gen. Prayut delivered the Prime Minister’s Science Award 2021 to the people behind the science projects that have been vetted by the award committee under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation. The awards are meant to honor students and teachers who were role models in the field of science and promote the development of Thai youths.



According to the prime minister, Thailand needs scientific and technological prowess for the facilitation of sustainable progress. He said Thailand’s science foundations were laid down by King Rama IV, who was regarded as the father of science in Thailand. King Rama IX was regarded as the father of technology in Thailand, and His Majesty King Rama X has continued to use science and technology to address problems faced by his people and improve their quality of life.

The NST Fair 2021 is being held from November 9-19. (NNT)














































