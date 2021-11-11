COP26 visitors express admiration for Thailand Pavilion

Thailand’s environment minister said the global community has become well aware of Thailand’s determination to address climate change, due to efforts made by the Thai delegation at COP26.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Warawut Silpa-archa said COP26, or 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, began in Glasgow, United Kingdom on October 31 and will conclude on November 12. He said the global-level conference will bring forth benefits to mankind.







Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presented his speech to the World Leaders Summit at COP26, which was attended by leaders from 120 participating countries. The prime minister made known Thailand was committed to addressing climate change and intended to scale up its efforts to address the problem to the utmost of its ability. The prime minister also made a call for people to stop hurting nature and to be aware that there was only one Earth.



Mr. Warawut explained that Thailand had great success at COP26 in communicating its determination to handle climate change to the global community. The representatives of many countries have expressed their admiration for the Thailand Pavilion exhibit at the event. Visitors to the pavilion were presented with key information about Thailand’s long-term strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and about progress in cutting emissions. (NNT)



























