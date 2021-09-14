Thai Prime Minister praises Lisa Blackpink for promoting Thai culture

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, a member of South Korean band “Blackpink”, for featuring the Phanom Rung Stone Castle and Thai craftsmanship in the music video for her solo album “Lalisa”.







Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut expressed his readiness to promote the country’s soft power, to increase value in the creative economy, following the phenomenal success of Lisa’s latest music video.



He said the prime minister believes this phenomenon will bolster the confidence of Thai industry and fashion design in applying Thai culture to production of merchandise to increase economic value and expressed his confidence that the Thai creative economy will be successful as Thailand has its own traits in craftsmanship, traditions and tourism sites, as well as community based cultural identities.







Mr. Thanakorn said Gen Prayut admires the success of Thai artists, including individuals whose works reflect their dedication and determination to inspire many Thais in arts, music and film. The application of Thai culture will help to spread the culture internationally. (NNT)



























