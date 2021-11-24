Thai Prime Minister instructs officials to move electrical lines underground

The Prime Minister has instructed officials to step up their efforts to move electrical and communications lines underground.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered the directive to the Office of The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), asking it to beautify the landscape along several main roads in the country.







The move caught the attention of Russell Crowe, a Hollywood actor who developed affection for the Kingdom when he was filming his new movie in Thailand. He retweeted the news of the Prime Minister’s order, welcoming the landscaping initiative.

He also tweeted that he missed Thailand, while offering a mini guide to various tourist spots, particularly restaurants, street markets, and food stalls.



Russell Crowe visited Thailand in October to film a Vietnam War-era movie called “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” He shared complimentary pictures and messages about his experience during his stay in Phuket. (NNT)































