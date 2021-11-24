The Aspen Tree ITF Seniors Tennis Championship returns to Fitz Club Pattaya

FITZ Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness together with The Aspen Tree by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), will once again stage one of the world’s premier seniors’ tennis tournaments which is expected to bring in over 120 top players from around the world. The ITF S700 tournament is considered the highest category in Asia and offers elite international competition. A top-level lineup of international players will participate and compete for the coveted ITF Championship title throughout the 7-day event.







Considered the most prestigious and coveted event on the ITF Seniors circuit held in Thailand, the tournament features 35+ Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. The ITF event is geared to help promote Pattaya and Thailand as outstanding sports destinations, especially for Tennis.

Chosen as the venue once again for the property’s outstanding brand reputation and top-quality facilities, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and its luxury sports center, Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness is one of the most iconic properties in the country. With the whole property being SHA PLUS certified, guests staying at the Royal Cliff can expect to experience safe and superior service, numerous amenities, a great culinary experience, and sports facilities that are second to none. Many players also expressed their gratitude to the event organizers for pushing through with the tournament after the pandemic lockdown. All players are required to be vaccinated and are expected to be tested upon arrival.





“We are deeply grateful for our continued partnership with The Aspen Tree by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) in holding this world-class competition that is designed to promote sports, recreation, and the value of an active lifestyle especially to more senior players.” Vitanart Vathanakul, the CEO of Royal Cliff Hotels Group said. “Because of their substantial support, we can continue to organize competitive experiences and hold sports-related activities that would aid in improving quality of life. Since the pandemic in 2020, it has been very difficult to organize sports events and we took on this challenge because we see the positive impact it has on the senior Tennis community. Many players have missed the competitive ambiance and are delighted that this championship is going ahead.”

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four luxury hotels providing tourists from home and abroad with the ultimate hotel experience. It continues to positively impact the communities it operates and promotes quality recreational experiences for the older generation by providing friendly competitions that support an individual’s overall physical and mental wellbeing through sport. Royal Cliff together with The Aspen Tree by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), share similar values of empowering senior athletes to become more active, promoting healthy and active lifestyles, and using its award-winning facilities to initiate a multi-level approach to promoting physical activity by providing competitive athletic and recreational experiences for all. Through sports, the company continually makes a positive difference in the lives of many who are given the chance to have fun, make new friends and develop a lifetime appreciation for the sport.







Preventive measures against COVID-19 will be in place during the tournament which is in accordance with government guidance for health, social distancing, and hygiene. These include temperature checks, no handshakes, regularly cleaning the public areas and players’ chairs, the use of hand sanitizers, and social distancing guidelines for the spectators. A nurse will be on standby throughout the tournament.





About Fitz Club- Racquets, Health & Fitness

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness is Royal Cliff’s cutting-edge luxury sports center which has been frequented by top ATP players namely Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Denis Istomin, and more who set up Tennis camp here every year. The Tennis courts are of the same standard as the Australian Open so top players choose Fitz Club to get used to the conditions of playing in a big grand slam tournament.

About The Aspen Tree

The Aspen Tree is a Thailand-based specialist in services and living communities for residents of 50 years and over dedicated to achieving global best practices. Established by international property developer Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), The Aspen Tree has a founding commitment to ‘lifetime care’ and ‘aging in place’, giving older adults the security of continued support. Through collaborations with global leaders, The Aspen Tree’s ‘full-spectrum’ services will combine specialist care and lifestyle amenities to provide the highest quality of life along with the finest healthcare.



The Aspen Tree’s first community will be at The Forestias, a 119-acre mixed-use development at Bangna on the outskirts of Bangkok, where residents will live amid extensive green spaces in a neighborhood with a multitude of on-site leisure healthcare, retail, work, and cultural facilities. Under MQDC’s commitment ‘for all well-being’, The Aspen Tree operates with concern for human and environmental well-being. It also embraces the MQDC principle of ‘sustainnovation’, applying insights from psychology and other research fields to supply unmet social needs through innovative technology.

