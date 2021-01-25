Thailand tourism launches virtual tours to 4 top destinations – Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Surat Thani

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a virtual reality tour of top attractions in four of Thailand’s leading tourism destinations comprising Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Surat Thani.







The tours are an immersive 360° adventure that allow visitors to explore the attractions in 3D. After clicking on individual links from the main page https://www.tourismthailand.org/Articles/virtual-tours, it leads visitors directly to the attraction.

There are icons on the bottom left for viewing floorplans and for navigation, while other functions allow visitors to view in VR or share with friends on social media.

Once inside an attraction, visitors can move around using the cursor, while some of the attractions have information about its historical background or details of items on display in both English and Thai.





The 3D virtual tour helps give visitors a visual image of each attraction and that will hopefully encourage them to visit some of them in real life in the near future.

In Bangkok, the Mekhala Ruchi Pavilion lets visitors virtually explore the two-storey teak wood building in all its glory, which was the residence of King Rama VI while Phayathai Palace was under construction. Meanwhile, the virtual tour of Thewarat Sapharom Hall showcases the elegant interior of the palace’s throne hall, and the Phiman Chakri Hall stands out for its iconic turret.







In Chiang Mai, visitors can dive deep into a virtual visit of Phra Chao Tan Chai Ma Tam Na Bun Chapel or the Big Reclining Buddha at Wat Chedi Luang. There is also a tour of Phra Maha That Chedi for the 12 astrological signs and Phra Chao Pun Ton. The final two attractions in Chiang Mai include the statue of Khruba Chao Teung Na Ta Si Lo and Ma Tam Na Bun Chapel.

In the southern region, there are virtual tours of Chedi Khao Hua Chuk in Surat Thani and Chinpracha House in Phuket.

The virtual reality tours give visitors a bird’s-eye view of these famous attraction, allowing them to move around simply by clicking on points of interest. The tours also allow virtual travelers to enjoy these Thai tourist attractions and get immersed in each one’s history. For more information, please visit https://www.tourismthailand.org/Articles/virtual-tours.













