Thai Prime Minister insists Bangkok rally crackdown complies with int’l codes

The government had to end the Oct 16 rally to control situations and the action did not infringe on people’s rights, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

He quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as saying that the government enforced the law to end the demonstration and the action complied with international principles.





The crackdown did not infringe on people’s right but was necessary to prevent some group of people from worsening situations. All officials were ordered to do their best to ensure the safety of all demonstrators, Mr Anucha said.

“The prime minister said sedition and information distortion were aimed at political gain and division in society. It was serious wrongdoing and the government must arrest people behind the movement. No one lost or won in the rally. It is the damage and defeat of Thai people and Thailand,” the spokesman said. (TNA)











