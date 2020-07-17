Thai Prime Minister formed 13 national reform committees

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has set up 13 national reform committees covering 185 members.

Eleven committees were earlier formed and on his second order on the issue the prime minister added two more panels.







The committees were assigned to look into political, national administrative, law, justice, economic, natural resource and environmental, health, mass communication, information technology, social, energy, anti-graft, educational, cultural, sport, labor and human resource development reforms. The committees will stay until Aug 14, 2022.







Each committee has 13-15 members. Well-known committee members include former constitution drafter Jade Donavanik, MitrPhol Group president Isara Vongkusolkit, former prime minister’s office minister Kobsak Pootrakul, former tourism and sports minister Kobkan Wattanavrangkul, former Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn who commanded the flooded cave recue of the Wild Boars soccer team and Worawit Sukboon, secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission. (TNA)











