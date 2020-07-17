Thailand Civil Aviation issues new COVID-19 measures for flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has issued new measures to prevent chartered flights from transmitting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop said he signed an announcement on the new measures on July 16. They apply to international passenger flights permitted to visit Thailand.

Under the new measures, airlines must inform their passengers of Thailand’s disease control measures concerning passengers’ preparation before arrival, during their visit and before departure from Thailand. They include health screenings and health certificates before boarding planes.

For chartered flights, Mr Chula said, passengers must pass health screenings. Those who come from Covid-stricken countries must pass COVID-19 tests and wear face masks aboard planes. There must also be enough alcohol gel for sanitization aboard planes.

Pilots must wear face masks. Flight attendants must wear face masks and disposable medical rubber gloves.





CAAT bans newspapers, magazines, leaflets and product sales for air passengers. Flights lasting less than 120 minutes are prohibited from serving foods and drinks. Those lasting over 120 minutes will serve foods and drinks in sealed and pre-packaged containers.

Flights operating for longer than 240 minutes must reserve three rear rows of seats for patient isolation. Planes must be disinfected after every flight. The new measures took effect on July 17. (TNA)











