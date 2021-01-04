Thai Prime Minister allows dining in Bangkok restaurants and cafes until 9 pm; after that ‘takeaway’ only

In an attempt to contain Covid-19, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s earlier order allowing dining in restaurants from 7pm to 6 am was overruled by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha Monday night allowing eateries to serve food until 9 pm.

The ban will be put into effect at 6 am on Jan 5.







Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, BMA spokesman said the BMA communicable disease committee issued a new measure for all food shops, barbeque and buffet restaurants, food stalls and cafes in Bangkok to sell only takeaway food without dine-in services from 7 pm to 6 am. (Now 9pm to 6 am)

Violators will be punishable by one year in prison and/or a maximum fine of 100,000 baht. (TNA)















