Ferry and speedboat services between Pattaya and Koh Larn suspended from Jan 5 to 20

Koh Larn Community resolved to close the tourist island from Jan 5 to 20 to protect itself from the coronavirus disease 2019.

A COVID-19 volunteer committee of Koh Larn said the community made the resolution and asked all visitors to leave the island on Monday. The community will not welcome visitors until the outbreak situation improves.





Besides, the community told all local residents not to leave the island unless it is necessary. Those who leave the island must seriously protect themselves from infection.

It also imposed a curfew from 10pm to 5am.

Vendors including lottery ones from Pattaya are prohibited from visiting the island.

Ferry and speedboat services between Pattaya and Koh Larn are suspended. However, speedboat use can be permitted on a case-by-case basis.







Boats delivering food to the island must be free of any third-party passengers.

Local restaurants are required to sell only take-outs. The transport of migrant workers is banned.

Without tourists, the Bali Hai pier of Pattaya City was quiet on Monday. Pattaya City officials placed steel barricades at its entrance. (TNA)















