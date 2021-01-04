Bangkok increases COVID-19 screening points, detects migrant workers

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Permanent Secretary, Silapasuay Raweesangsoon, says COVID-19 screening points have recently inspected some 23,000 vehicles and identified 1,359 migrant workers.

Ms. Silapasuay was inspecting a COVID-19 screening point in front of a PTT petrol station in Taling Chan district. It is one of 14 screening points in Bangkok.









The Bangkok official said that she had ordered stringent screening of people entering Bangkok along various routes. They include areas surrounding Big C Supercenter on Chaeng Watthana road in Lak Si district; a warehouse on Vibhavadi Rangsit road and Don Muang Tollway in Don Mueang district; an intersection under Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway in Nong Chok district; an Esso petrol station near Bearing skytrain station on Sukhumvit road in Bang Na district; Asia University on Phetkasem road in Nong Khaem district, and Suksanareewittaya School on Ekkachai road in Bang Bon district.





The COVID-19 screening points are jointly run by the BMA, district offices, the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Internal Security Operations Command of Bangkok, rescue units and related agencies. From December 20, 2020, to January 2, 2021, the 14 screening points randomly inspected 23,789 buses and other vehicles that were transporting passengers into Bangkok. They screened 92,058 people, 1,359 of whom were migrants. Each screening point used the BKK COVID-19 screening system and the Thai Chana platform.

The BMA Permanent Secretary said schools as well as child development centers and vocational schools under its administration have been temporarily closed, to help limit the spread of COVID-19. People can still eat in restaurants, but they have to follow the precautionary measures. Fresh markets remain open, but stricter measures must be applied. (NNT)













