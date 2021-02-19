Thai Prime Minister accused of benefiting kickbacks in police reshuffling

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has assured fairness in police reshuffling with no calls for kickbacks, reminding that channels for complaints are available.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha responded to opposition accusations of opacity in the administration of the nation’s police, saying all reshuffling of the force is done in accordance to regulations and the Police Act, noting he has not personal authority to order any position changes and all conclusions are based on decisions by relevant commissions based on set criteria and appropriateness. He added that transfers are also done to disperse authority across the police organization and reminded that channels are available for complaints of unfairness to be filed to the Administrative Court.







Addressing accusations by the opposition that kickbacks have been requested in exchange for positions, the PM stated he has already opened channels to receive reports of such schemes but has not received any complaints despite allegations being made publicly. He affirmed he has never benefited personally from a police reshuffle.







Gen Prayut further explained that well-performing civil servants are normally promoted to higher posts with greater responsibility and remuneration as is his wish for efficient work. He conceded that for those who fail to perform, reassignment must occur. The PM asked for understanding that the Royal Thai Police is a large organization that is complicated to oversee while giving his word that fairness and righteousness is being used to manage the force, urging confidence among the public.







On reshuffling involving the Special Service Division, the PM explained that particular stringency must be applied to the unit as it performs royal guard duties and requires qualified personnel in terms of skill, attitude and appearance. (NNT)











