Bangkok buses exhaust emission tests to control air pollution and PM 2.5 fine particles

BANGKOK – Officials have tested public buses in Bangkok for the amount of pollution emitted from the engine’s exhaust, in a continual measure to address the air pollution the city is facing.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s Permanent Secretary Theerapat Prayurasiddhi led a team of officials to carry out exhaust gas emission testing of public buses using diesel engines in Bangkok.







The test was performed at the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority’s (BMTA) Bang Khen depot, where most of the buses in service were found to emit a standard quality of exhaust gas, and are properly maintained according to the maintenance schedule.







Mr. Theerapat said, since October last year, officials have exhaust gas tested 118,710 vehicles, of which 1,084 were found to be emitting heavily polluted exhaust gas and were banned from operating.







The authorities will continue to target the operations of trucks and public vehicles to help reduce air pollution, especially PM 2.5 fine particles, while encouraging motorists to ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles. (NNT)











