Thai officials continue hunting wanted ‘Red Bull’ heir for 2012 hit-and-run death in Bangkok

BANGKOK – The spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General said that officials continued hunting for Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya who was wanted for a hit-and-run case.

Itthiporn Kaewthip, the spokesman, said that the office already asked concerned organizations to reach Mr Vorayuth who was at large after the hit-and-run which killed a Bangkok policeman nine years ago.







The charges that remain valid against him included reckless driving causing death and drug (cocaine) abuse.

The driving charge had a 15-year statute of limitation ending on Sept 3, 2027, and the drug abuse charge with the 10-year validity will expire on Sept 3, 2022.







Mr Vorayuth allegedly drove his Ferrari which hit Pol Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert in the early morning of Sept 3, 2012.

Mr Itthiporn also said that disciplinary investigation was going on in the case that former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk had decided to drop the reckless driving charge against Mr Vorayuth. (TNA)











