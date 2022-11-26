Thai PRD attends 57th Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Culture and Information in Vietnam

Officials of the Thai Public Relations Department (PRD) have attended the 57th Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Culture and Information in Vietnam.

Also attending the event were Sudruetai Lertkasem, the PRD Deputy Director-General, Nutthanun Rojanakorn, Executive Director of Foreign Office and information officers from Foreign Office.







The PRD reported and updated on ongoing and completed projects, as well as endorsing new projects for implementation in 2023. Some of the ongoing projects aim to promote ASEAN awareness and to encourage participation among the young generation.

These activities include the 10th ASEAN Quiz, which was held both in national and regional levels, Short Promo Video on ASEAN National Attractions, and ASEAN Creative Film in Response to COVID-19.







Furthermore, Thailand reported the progress of the implementation of the “ ASEAN Information Exchange 2022” initiated and administered by Thailand. It is a platform for exchanging news and information among ASEAN Member States.

In addition, PRD Thailand proposed a project on ASEAN-China High-Level Forum on Media Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, to exchange knowledge and experiences in communication strategies and tactics during the COVID-19 situation among ASEAN and China.







The meeting also acknowledged the achievements of completed projects under the ASEAN Cultural Fund and funds from dialogue partners and approved new projects proposed by ASEAN Member States. (NNT)

































