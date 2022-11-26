Thailand joins ‘ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting’ in Cambodia

The 2022 ‘ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting’ or ‘ADMM Retreat’ has taken place in Cambodia. Deputy Prime Minister, General Prawit Wongsuwan, represented Thailand at the retreat and voiced his support for the constructive role of ASEAN partners in the region.

The Ministry of Defense revealed that General Prawit had attended the 'ADMM Retreat' in Siem Reap, Cambodia – as the representative of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is also the defense minister. The 'ADMM Retreat' was chaired by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Banh.







Those attending the meeting exchanged views on regional security while emphasizing the importance of ASEAN solidarity in security cooperation. The defense representatives also saw it necessary to cooperate on emerging security threats, such as terrorism and transnational crimes. Other threats included climate change, political conflicts and territorial disputes that risk military action.

Furthermore, the meeting acknowledged that geopolitical rivalries and alliances were influencing sub-regional collaboration frameworks.







General Prawit also attended an unofficial meeting between ASEAN defense ministers and the US Secretary of Defense. The 2 sides exchanged views on opportunities to cooperate on the development of ASEAN defense capabilities. Thailand affirmed that it placed importance on the constructive role of the United States in the region and supported cooperation based on mutual trust and respect. (NNT)


































