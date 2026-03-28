Thai PR Department recognized for showcasing Thainess Power at Expo 2025 Osaka

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Public Relations Department has received a certificate of recognition for its role in promoting “Thainess Power” on the global stage.

On March 26, Nattanun Rojanakorn, Director of the Foreign Affairs Division, represented the Public Relations Department at a ceremony recognizing agencies involved in the Thailand Pavilion exhibition and the opening of its permanent exhibition room at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai in Osaka, Japan. The event was presided over by Dr. Somruek Chungsaman, Permanent Secretary for Public Health.

​The Public Relations Department, in partnership with the Department of Health Service Support, organized a temporary exhibition at the Thailand Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai from September 1 to 16, 2025. Presented under the theme “Thainess Power: Connecting Lives for Greatest Happiness,” the exhibition showcased Thai identity through technology, cultural arts, and modern communication. Highlights included traditional attire, fashion, cuisine, tourism, festivals, cultural activities, and wellness.

​During the 16-day exhibition, more than 30,000 visitors attended, generating significant interest. A key attraction was the AI Photobooth, which enabled participants to experience Thai culture digitally, featuring traditional costumes, temples, beaches, tuk-tuks, and elephants. This activity received strong online engagement, especially from Japanese audiences.







The department also promoted its foreign-language platforms, including Thailand.go.th, the PRDEE Web Application, and social media channels such as PR Thai Government and NBT World. These efforts provided international audiences with accessible, reliable information on tourism, investment, and living in Thailand, resulting in over 40,000 online engagements.

The initiative strengthened Thailand’s image as a modern, welcoming, and vibrant destination, inspiring confidence among international audiences and encouraging future visits for tourism, work, and cultural exchange. (NNT)



































