Italian couple chooses Moo Deng for surprise proposal at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A romantic moment unfolded at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, an attraction located about an hour’s drive from Pattaya, when an Italian couple chose an unexpected yet heartwarming setting to mark a life-changing milestone—right in front of “Moo Deng,” the internet-famous pygmy hippopotamus.

The couple, who travelled from Italy specifically to see the viral animal, planned the surprise proposal at the pygmy hippo enclosure, where Moo Deng has become a global sensation for her playful personality.

To make the moment even more special, they prepared a decorative “cake” made from fresh vegetables and fruits—including morning glory, pumpkin, carrots, and corn—Moo Deng’s favorite treats. The arrangement was handed to zoo staff, who placed it inside the enclosure for Moo Deng and her mother.

As Moo Deng happily approached and began enjoying the meal, drawing smiles and attention from gathered visitors, the man seized the moment. In front of a crowd of Thai and international tourists, he took his partner’s hand, presented a ring and bouquet, and proposed.

The proposal was met with applause and cheers, as the couple shared their emotional moment with onlookers—and with Moo Deng inadvertently becoming part of the scene.







The couple later revealed that the woman had long followed Moo Deng on social media, inspiring the trip to Thailand. Choosing the zoo as the proposal location was meant to reflect joy, positivity, and a shared love for the animal.

Zoo staff and visitors congratulated the pair, with the moment quickly becoming another memorable story linked to Moo Deng, whose global popularity continues to attract visitors from around the world.



































