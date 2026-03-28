Thailand pushes UNESCO bid for royal-endorsed national costume with nationwide and global campaign

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Culture is preparing a campaign to promote the royal-endorsed Thai national costume ahead of its proposed nomination to UNESCO as an element of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised said the initiative begins with building public awareness within the country before expanding promotion overseas.

The Culture Ministry is working with private partners to display images of Thai national costumes on billboards across key locations, including major entry and exit routes. Provincial cultural offices have also been instructed to coordinate with local authorities to expand visibility nationwide, boosting recognition of both men’s and women’s attire.

Plans are underway to take the campaign abroad through a series of roadshows, starting in The Hague from April 7 to 9, followed by events in Japan and France. The ministry will also hold a public event on March 31 at Siam Paragon to encourage people to wear Thai traditional clothing during the Songkran festival and throughout April.

Sabeeda said the ministry is exploring ways to improve public understanding of the nomination process while addressing skepticism and online criticism. As the proposal is advancing on the international stage, the culture minister urged all Thais to remain patient amid regional trends and take pride in Thailand’s cultural identity. (NNT)



































