Thai political parties reveal expectations for 2022

2022 marks the third year in office for the current administration, with government coalition parties expressing their intention to continue their duties until the end of their term. Political parties have also indicated that they remain ready for an election.

Democrat Party Leader JurinLaksanawisit said people will have more rights in elections following amendments to the Constitution and the election system this year. He added that these developments will reflect the accomplishments of the Democrat Party, which joined the government coalition out of consideration for national interests.







Concerning the next general election, the Democrat leader said developments will be hard to predict but his party remains ever ready for elections. He also said the government coalition remains stable and will carry out its duties until the end of its term.

Bhumjaithai Party MP SupachaiJaisamut meanwhile said he expected the political scene to intensify in 2022 as the administration enters its third year in office, during which political parties must begin preparing for a general election. He explained that the Bhumjaithai Party will only focus on localities where it has a chance of obtaining MP seats, noting that the party needs to expand its contesting area in the lower Northeast. He also underlined the advantages of having intra-party unity, positive work results in the House of Representatives, and hardworking Cabinet ministers from the party.



Additionally, Supachai expressed confidence that his party will gain additional seats in the next general election.

For its part, the PhalangPracharat Party has highlighted the work performance of party leader Gen PrawitWongsuwan, who has been visiting sites around the country to address various matters affecting the public. The party also cited Gen Prawit’s role in pushing for Bangkok’s transformation into a world-class city, managing floods and drought, developing local economies, allocating land to farmers and the disadvantaged, stepping up efforts against illegal entries, and eradicating human trafficking networks. (NNT)



























