Thai policeman gets 380-day sentence for killing pedestrian at zebra crossing

The Criminal Court sentenced a crowd-control policeman, 21, to one year and 15 days in jail for fatally hitting a doctor on a zebra crossing in January in Bangkok.

The imprisonment sentence went to Pol L/C Norawich Buadok who was found guilty of recklessness causing death by riding his Ducati motorcycle recklessly fast and hitting Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, aka “Doctor Kratai”,an ophthalmologist of Rajavithi Hosiptial, on Jan 21.



Pol L/C Norawich was at the court but did not speak with reporters. The parents of the late doctor had their lawyer listen to the ruling.

The court originally sentenced the policeman to two years and 30 days in jail and fined him 8,000 baht. Due to his confession, the jail term was halved to one year and 15 days and the fine to 4,000 baht. The imprisonment was not suspended.







The policeman’s car and motorcycle driving licenses were revoked. The convict sought bail pending his appeal. (TNA)































