Dozy driver of overloaded pickup has smelly, costly crash outside Pattaya

It was as smelly of an accident as it was costly when an overloaded pickup truck carrying a half-million baht in durians overturned in Chonburi.

Nong Yai police and paramedics responded April 24 to the crash on Highway 344 entering Ban Bung District where a brand-new Isuzu pickup laid on its side in a roadside ditch.



Driver Anurat Jaetae, 30, was not hurt, but said his 3.5-ton load of durians from Chantaburi bound for Sungai Kolok District in Narathiwat was lost in the crash.

Anurat told police he fell asleep while hauling the oversized load. His truck had a maximum payload of only one ton.





































