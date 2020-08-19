Thailand ‘State of Emergency’ to remain for another month

A deputy army chief proposed to extend the state of emergency for another month and said it is necessary to maintain 14-day quarantine because it is an effective tool to contain the novel coronavirus.







Gen Natapol Nakpanich, the deputy army chief and deputy head of an ad hoc committee on the relaxation of COVID-19 control measures, said the extension of the state of emergency would rarely have an impact on society because people could continue with their normal life and rallies or anti-government protests could be organized.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) needed the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations because the disease control act could not be applied in some situations while the decree could be exercised to integrate efforts by various governmental organizations to swiftly respond to COVID-related situations, he said.







“The panel of CCSA recommends the decree be imposed for another month. It will propose this to CCSA,” Gen Natapol said, referring to his ad hoc committee. The state of emergency was earlier set to be valid until the end of this month.

He expressed gratitude towards people for their cooperation with disease control measures and said that the 14-day quarantine measure for people arriving in Thailand would remain no matter whether the state of emergency would continue, because infected people could be detected within the quarantine period.

The quarantine would also be applied to foreign cyclists who would arrive for an upcoming international cycling event in Thailand and if the event is successfully organized, atmosphere in the country will improve, Gen Natapol said. (TNA)











