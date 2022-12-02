Brand, design development for Thai GI products to enter global markets

The Department of Intellectual Property and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) shared ideas to develop the brands and designs of Thai products with geographical indications (GI) for their competitive edge in global markets.

DIP director-general Vuttikrai Leewiraphan said his department and WIPO organized a session on brand and design development for Thai GI products at Parco Khaoyai Hotel in Nakhon Ratchasima province. In the session, international experts shared their brand and design knowledge that would increase the product value of participants.







Eight Thai GI products have been registered in 31 countries. They are (1) Thung Kula Rong-Hai Thai Hom Mali Rice registered in the European Union, (2) Doi Chang coffee in EU, (3) Doi Tung coffee in EU and Cambodia, (4) Sangyod Muang Phattalung rice in EU, (5) Isan indigenous Thai silk yarn in Vietnam, (6) Lamphun brocade Thai silk in Indonesia and India, (7) Phetchabun sweet tamarind in Vietnam, and (8) Lamphun golden dried longan in Vietnam.

The DIP also pushed for the registration of Khao Yai wine in EU to increase its export potential and generate sustainable income for local people and economy. (TNA)

































