Thai police to conduct more raids against Macau888 suspects

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has announced it will conduct further raids to gather more evidence against those involved in the Macau888 online gambling site.

Police are also searching for an additional 12 suspects allegedly involved in the gambling platform.

The statement was issued by CCIB commissioner Pol Lt-General Worawat Watnakornbancha as he was providing updates on the recent operation to the general public.







He said Natthapong Rachinla, who is wanted for allegedly being in charge of the site’s financial affairs, was arrested at his residence in Udon Thani province on Friday (3 Feb).

The suspect is one of the 13 people wanted by the police for their involvement in the gambling site.

Following a meeting with investigators on Saturday, the CCIB commissioner emphasized that more raids will be conducted to guarantee that the case against the suspects is solid.







He also acknowledged that some of the suspects may have already left the country. However, he stressed that the police will use all methods available to apprehend the suspects, even if they are now residing abroad. (NNT)



























