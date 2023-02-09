Malaysia and Thailand to discuss border strategy

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to hold talks with Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday (9 Feb) to discuss cooperation on the promotion and integration of economic development in the region.

The two-day official visit is part of the Malaysian premier’s introductory tour to ASEAN countries.

Officials said the discussions will focus on economic cooperation in the Thai-Malaysian border areas, including trade links, investment and infrastructure.







The two nations are aiming to reach a bilateral trade target of US$30 billion by 2025 through existing mechanisms to enhance trade facilitation and reduce barriers. The leaders are expected to explore cooperation in industries such as rubber, halal food and energy, as well as new areas such as the digital economy and green technology.







Anwar and Gen Prayut will also exchange views on regional and international developments while jointly addressing new challenges as they work to strengthen the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Anwar took office as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia on November 24, 2022. (NNT)



























