Thai police search for more suspects in illegal transport of speed pills on ambulance

Police seek warrants for the arrest of a couple who allegedly used an ambulance to transport speed pills from the North to Greater Bangkok.

Pol Jiraphat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said that the arrest warrants would support police’s operations against a drug-trafficking gang. Two suspects in the gang were already apprehended.







The arrested male suspects identified only as Sompong and Pithawat allegedly drove a pickup truck leading the ambulance carrying 2.25 million methamphetamine pills. The ambulance was left on Hathairat 39 Road in Klong Sam Wa district, Bangkok.

The ambulance belonged to a couple, Jirayuth and Thippawal who were the targets of the arrest warrants that police were seeking today. A man known as Ice drove a rescue pickup truck that brought the couple from the place where the ambulance was abandoned.







Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat said the gang was repeatedly hired to transport narcotics from the Northeast to central plains provinces, especially Bangkok and adjacent provinces. Police would unmask their mastermind and people along the drug money trails of the gang, the commissioner said. (TNA)































