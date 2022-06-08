Thai Supreme Court rejects embezzlement case against 30 million baht lotto winner

The Supreme Court acquitted Pol Lt Charoon Wimul of embezzlement and acceptance of stolen items related to a lawsuit challenging his win of 30 million baht worth of the first government lottery prize five years ago.

The Kanchanaburi provincial court read the ruling of the Supreme Court on teacher Preecha Kraikruan’s complaint against the retired policeman. The teacher claimed that the five prize-winning lottery tickets for the Nov 1, 2017, draw belonged to him.







The legal dispute had continued for years. Both sides were at the provincial court for nearly two hours to listen to the ruling from the Supreme Court which upheld previous rulings by the court of first instance and the Court of Appeal Region 7.





Pol Lt Charoon will report the ruling of the Supreme Court to the Criminal Court in Bangkok to support the seven lawsuits that he had filed against Mr Preecha. Most of the lawsuits contained allegations on false statements and slander to cause criminal punishment on another person. (TNA)

































