Thai police proceed on politician indecency charge investigation in Bangkok, Chiang Mai

Police have said they will summon former Democratic Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi to answer a charge of indecent exposure next week.

Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau Pol Maj Gen Trairong Piwpa met with investigators from the Lumpini police station on Saturday (14 May) to discuss the multiple charges of sexual harassment and indecent exposure against Prinn.



The case involves a woman who accused the ex-Democrat of indecent exposure in a restaurant in 2013 and rape in 2014. However, the authorities said the 2014 alleged rape cannot be investigated because the victim did not report it within the three months that it took place.

Five cases involving Prinn are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department, four of which were filed with the Lumpini police station and one with Huai Khwang station.







Police in Phetchaburi and Chiang Mai provinces are also investigating allegations lodged against Prinn in their respective provinces.

Prinn is the son of Supachai Panitchpakdi, a former vice prime minister in the 1990s. Supachai has served as the secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Prinn announced his resignation from the Democratic Party coalition on April 14 to defend himself against multiple allegations of sexual harassment and rape. (NNT)

































