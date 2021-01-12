Thai Police probe into new drugs cocktail ‘K powdered milk’ that killed at least 6, many in coma

Police were investigating the death of as many as six people and the illness of many others in Bangkok over a short period, believed to be linked to a new cocktail of illicit drugs known as “K powdered milk”.

The six dead people seemingly overdosed. They vomited, bled through their nose and mouth, passed out and died. Their lips turned blue.







The commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau said some groups of drug addicts made the “K powdered milk” drug cocktail for their own drug abuse.

The drug cocktail was stronger despite a smaller amount. It consisted of crystal meth or "ice", ketamine, heroine and strong sleeping pills. It could be fatal to weak people, the commissioner said.





Narcotic suppression police said “K powdered milk” started spreading about a month ago when “ice” and ketamine became more expensive.

The commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office has ordered nationwide subordinates to quickly arrest traffickers and strictly control the sales of sleeping pills that are an ingredient of the new drug cocktail. (TNA)
















