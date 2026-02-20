GISTDA hands over drone traffic management system to Royal Thai Air Force

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISDA) has delivered an Unmanned Aircraft Traffic Management system to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), expanding cooperation on aviation technology and drone oversight.

GISTDA Executive Director Dr. Pakorn Apaphant and his team presented the system to Air Chief Marshal Sakesan Kantha, commander-in-chief of the RTAF, at the RTAF Headquarters in Don Mueang. The briefing included an operational overview and a live demonstration of the Remote ID system, which enables real-time tracking of unmanned aircraft.







The technology helps enhance coordination and monitoring of drone operations in line with the Air Force’s operational requirements. Officials said the system will improve airspace safety and provide a framework for nationwide integration of unmanned aircraft management.

Representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission attended the event to support regulatory coordination. Authorities said continued cooperation among technical and oversight agencies will be essential as the system moves toward wider implementation. (NNT)



































