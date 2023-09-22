Thai police awarded for anti-crime cooperation by China

The Royal Thai Police was honored with the Gold Great Wall Commemorative Award at an international crime prevention conference held in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China. The accolade acknowledges exemplary cooperation between the two countries in combating transnational crime.

Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Police-General Surachate Hakparn, engaged in bilateral talks with China’s Deputy Minister of Public Security, Zhou Ganlu.

The discussions primarily focused on the recently approved “visa-free” policy for Chinese tourists traveling to Thailand. Advanced technologies will be utilized to ensure the safety of tourists, particularly in major cities where the policy is already in place.







Zhou emphasized Thailand’s continuing appeal to Chinese tourists. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, over 12 million Chinese visitors traveled to Thailand annually. Post-pandemic numbers have decreased, but it is believed that the visa-free policy will attract over 10 million Chinese travelers.

Furthermore, China will send specialized tech-crime units to collaborate with Thai authorities in combating Chinese criminal gangs operating along the Thai border with neighboring countries. Previous operations led to the arrest of hundreds of Chinese suspects. (NNT)













