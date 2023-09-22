Khao Kheow Charity Run promises day of empowerment and giving

Pattaya, Thailand – An exhilarating charity event is on the horizon, promising an unforgettable day of health, spirituality, and giving. The “To be TBKK Charity Run Mini Marathon 2023” is set to take place at the picturesque Khao Kheow Open Zoo, just an hour’s drive from Pattaya City on October 7.

This event transcends age, background, and interests, welcoming individuals from diverse walks of life who share a common passion for making a positive impact. The core objective of this event is to raise funds for the “4/77 Project: Repair, Weave Dreams, Share Knowledge, Return to Hometown.” This commendable project is dedicated to supporting the Baan Huay Nga Chang School in Chondaen District, Phetchabun Province.







The “4/77 Project” is a beacon of hope for the Baan Huay Nga Chang School and its surrounding community. It is a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing school facilities and providing valuable educational resources. By doing so, it seeks to empower the local community, nurture young talents, and pave the way for brighter futures.

The event is open to the general public, and registration is currently in progress. Interested participants can scan the QR code or visit the provided link below to secure their spot. (Registration deadline: September 25)







Participants in the “To be TBKK Charity Run Mini Marathon 2023” have the unique opportunity to be a part of something greater than themselves. Each step they take and every kilometer they conquer contributes directly to the noble cause. It’s a chance to be a force of change, to touch lives, and to support the dreams and aspirations of those in need.

Trophies will be awarded to outstanding participants in various categories. Each participant will receive a special teddy bear souvenir. Top three participants in each age group for both the 5 km and 10 km categories will be honored with additional prizes.

For those eager to make a difference and be part of this impactful event, registration is a straightforward process. Interested individuals can complete their registration through the following link: To be TBKK Charity Run Registration.

This charity run promises not only a day of physical achievement but also an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy by supporting education and community development. Join us on October 7, 2023, at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo for a day that transcends the ordinary and leaves a meaningful mark on the hearts and minds of all participants.

















