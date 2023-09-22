Thailand announces UN HRC candidature for 2025-2027

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara launched Thailand’s candidature for the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for the 2025-2027 term during a recent reception attended by ministers, ambassadors, and high-level representatives from over 100 UN Member States.

In his address, Parnpree reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to advancing human rights and democracy. He underscored the importance of harnessing the HRC’s influence in addressing emerging global challenges in an ever-evolving world. The minister also affirmed that Thailand stands prepared to confront these challenges for the benefit of future generations.







Thailand’s track record as a bridge-builder and a constructive partner in international affairs was a focal point of the announcement. The deputy prime minister expressed the nation’s determination to foster synergies and promote solidarity within the Council. Thailand is also ready to collaborate with countries and partners worldwide to work toward the common good.

As Thailand’s candidature for the UN Human Rights Council 2025-2027 term gains momentum, the international community eagerly anticipates its potential role as a bridge-builder for the common good and a catalyst for positive change in the realm of human rights and global democracy. (NNT)













