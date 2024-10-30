Bangkok to host Asia-Pacific Conference on Global Health Security Dec 2-3

Thailand will host the Asia-Pacific Regional Parliamentary Conference on Global Health Security in Bangkok on December 2 and 3, bringing together parliamentary representatives from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss health security strategies and share insights from Thailand’s public health experience.







Known for its effective management of infectious disease outbreaks, universal healthcare coverage, and robust medical tourism sector, Thailand ranks among the top five countries globally on the Global Health Security Index. The country’s preparedness and success in handling health challenges have made it an essential contributor to regional health dialogues.

The event is set to provide a collaborative platform for regional leaders to discuss strategies to strengthen health systems, develop responses to potential outbreaks, and improve health security measures across the Asia-Pacific. These discussions are expected to support coordinated regional public health efforts, enhancing cooperation in addressing shared health challenges. (NNT)





































