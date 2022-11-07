Thai PM will open Loy Krathong Festival near Government House

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will open the Loy Krathong festival by the Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal next to Government House on Nov 8.

Acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Gen Prayut would start the festival at 4pm beside the Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal. Cabinet ministers would attend the opening ceremony of the festival that was aimed at promoting Thai cultures, he said.







Highlights of the festival will include the demonstration of Krathong (lotus-shaped receptacles) production, cultural and traditional boat song performances and a floating market exhibition.

“The prime minister emphasized that organizers of festivals must guarantee public safety at all festive venues that will attract crowds. This year more people are expected to attend Loy Krathong festivals. Government and private organizations were instructed to plan effective safety measures and manage water and land traffic well,” Mr Anucha said. (TNA)

































