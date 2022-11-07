Pattaya ready for 4 a.m. closing times – PBTA

If the Cabinet approves a proposal to keep Pattaya’s bars open until 4 a.m., the city will make the change immediately, a top business leader said.

Boonanan Pattanasin, President of Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, said Nov. 5 that businesses, police and local administrators are already prepared for 4 a.m. closing times. They’re ready, of course, because Walking Street and many bars already stay open inconspicuously until early morning.







At least, going forward, such operating hours will be legal and cheaper, as payoffs to authorities won’t be needed.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, who has been talking about his plans to propose 4 a.m. closing times in Pattaya, Bangkok and other tourist area for months, finally appears ready to actually do it. The plan will be debated at the Nov. 15 Cabinet meeting.







After that, the Interior Ministry will have to publish its official order in the Royal Gazette. At that point, it will be the law of the land.

Boonanan said the measure will boost the local economy by allowing tourists to spend more money each night.

He estimated that Pattaya’s economy has recovered to about 80-90% of pre-Covid-19 numbers. Full recovery won’t come until Chinese tourists can travel internationally again, which likely won’t be until next summer.







Despite their absence, Boonanan still considers Chinese Pattaya’s most important demographic. Until they return, the city will have to make do with Indians, Thais and whatever western tourists arrive, he said.































