Thai PM welcomed by Singaporean counterpart

The Thai Prime Minister’s official visit to the Republic of Singapore included discussions on expanding multifaceted cooperation, keeping pace with global changes, and strengthening economic collaboration.

At 11:00 AM local time in Singapore, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the Istana, the official residence of the President of Singapore, where he was ceremonially received by the Singaporean government. During his visit, the Prime Minister met with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and held discussions on bilateral cooperation with his Singaporean counterpart Mr. Lee Hsien Loong.







During the meeting, the leaders discussed the potential for cooperation between the two countries in various dimensions, such as energy, agriculture, financial investments, and data centers. Thailand aims to attract and invite investors in the data center industry to help drive economic growth.

Both nations will work closely to strengthen their friendship and cooperation in various mutually beneficial areas. They also emphasized the importance of utilizing the existing bilateral mechanisms to enhance cooperation.







The Thai Prime Minister had discussions with the Singaporean Prime Minister, where they expressed their intentions to expand trade and investment cooperation, particularly in emerging sectors of the economy. This includes digital economy, green industries, green bonds, and high-tech industries.

The Singaporean Prime Minister welcomed the successful linkage of both countries’ PromptPay and PayNow payment systems. Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in energy, finance, and Thai food security.

The Thai Prime Minister expressed his willingness to facilitate and promote the export of Thai food and agricultural products to Singapore, further enhancing food security for Singapore. (TNA)













