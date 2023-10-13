Israel to provide compensation, lifelong care for injured and deceased Thai workers, their families

The Israeli government has confirmed its commitment to providing assistance to affected Thai workers, including the deceased, injured as well as their children and spouses.

Thai Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn revealed that the Israeli government will provide assistance to injured workers based on the severity of their injuries. If the injuries are between 10% and 19%, the Israeli government will provide a one-time compensation of approximately 1,400,000 baht. If the injuries exceed 20%, lifelong care will be given, equating to the salary the workers would have received from their jobs in Israel.







For Thai workers returning from Israel, the Ministry of Labor will coordinate support after the situation has returned to normal. Workers who wish to return to their previous employers will do so without any additional costs. Alternatively, if they prefer not to return to their previous jobs, the ministry will help them find new employers for their reemployment.







“As of now, it is uncertain how many people have lost their lives, but Israel has affirmed its commitment to provide assistance and support. There will be no lump-sum payments, but the government will take care of the spouses and children. Spouses will receive compensation until they remarry, estimated at over 30,000 baht per month, depending on the exchange rate. Children will be taken care of until they reach the age of 18, receiving approximately 10,000 to 15,000 baht per month,” the Ministry of Labor stated, following discussions with the Israeli government, confirming their mutual understanding to provide assistance and support.







The Thai Ministry of Labor will also provide compensation to workers and their families: 40,000 baht for those who lost their lives, 15,000 baht for the injured, and 40,000 baht for funeral expenses. The government is committed to providing additional assistance, and more details will be disclosed later. (TNA)













