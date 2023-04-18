Thai PM warns public of new narcotic drug sold on social media

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned the Thai public of a new narcotic drug being sold on social media, while urging officials to monitor the situation closely. Anyone found guilty of sharing or posting content advertising the use of narcotics will face a prison sentence of up to 2 years or a 200,000 baht fine.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has reported that powdered ecstasy is being sold on social media. The substance is usually concealed inside sachets of other products such as electrolyte drinks, collagen drinks, or instant coffee.







According to the ONCB, the social media accounts selling this drug take orders through WhatsApp. Though not explicitly stating any details about Thailand being a shipment destination, the ONCB has found TikTok users from Thailand having contacted the seller to place orders.

The PM has instructed the ONCB and the Royal Thai Police to closely monitor the movement of this drug, and asked social media users in Thailand not to place an order or share any posts about drug offers.







According to Thai law, any person found posting content advertising the use of narcotic drugs will face a prison term of up to 2 years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both. Thai persons found involved in drug transactions, even outside of Thailand, will face serious punishments.

This narcotic drug can cause damage to the nervous system, with repeated use leading to depression, mental illness, and increased risk of suicide. If the drug is taken with alcohol or other drugs, the effect could be fatal.



If you are a user and looking for help, please call 1165. Rehabilitation services are provided at Princess Mother National Institute for Drug Abuse Treatment, and at 6 local Thanyarak hospitals. More information on rehabilitation programs can be found at www.pmnidat.go.th. (NNT)















